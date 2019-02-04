Mina and Austin are trying to prevent another tragedy from happening. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 4 episode, Mina and Austin go to Bell to beg him to stop using the QuoVadis valve.

Mina and Austin are well aware of the dangers regarding QuoVadis devices, and now they’re to determined to have Bell stop using them. “You need to pull all QuoVadis valves now,” Austin stresses in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Feb. 4 episode of The Resident. Mina helps back Austin up. “The valves worked fine when simulated with older patients, but when I mimic the blood flow of active, younger roles? They shattered like glass,” she tells Bell.

Austin is certain that a “defective QuoVadis valve killed Bradley, not these hands.” Bell brings up the fact that Austin’s mentor, Abe Benedicts, uses QuoVadis products. Austin claps back that Benedict is on the QuoVadis pay roll. He knows this because of the list he’s seen that shows every dime doctors have taken from medical device companies like QuoVadis.

Bell begins to understand how bad faulty medical devices could be for the hospital. His plan of attack is to take Austin off all high-risk procedures for the time being. Austin tries to push back on that, but Bell stresses that Austin has to keep his record clean if he’s going to prove the valve killed Bradley. “You have my word I will look into this,” Bell promises.

Also during the brand-new episode of The Resident, Conrad, Kit, Mina, and the Austin work to save the life of a med student in need of a triple-organ transplant, drawing Bell back to the OR for one of the Chastain’s riskiest surgeries yet. After the police find Julian’s empty car in a nearby lake, Devon does some investigating of his own to find out what might have happened. Meanwhile, Nic makes a rash decision regarding her sister. The Resident season 2 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.