‘The Bachelor’: Heather Reveals How She Knew The Right Time To Tell Colton She’s Never Been Kissed

Fans are dying to know if Heather Martin will get her first kiss EVER from Colton on ‘The Bachelor,’ and we got EXCLUSIVE scoop straight from her about what it was like to tell him she’s never been kissed!

Colton Underwood’s virginity was totally one-upped on The Bachelor earlier this season, when one of the women vying for his heart, Heather Martin, revealed that she’d never even been kissed before! Heather spilled about her kissing virginity to Colton during episode two, but having the guts to open up like that was not easy. “It was really nerve-wracking,” Heather admits to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I was pretty terrified. I know there’s a certain stigma attached to being 22 and never having kissed anyone. I wanted to get to know him a little bit and have him see who I was before I dropped this bomb on him. I didn’t want him to see me through a lens of just that.”

Timing was everything for Heather when it came to telling Colton her secret, and she waited until the nighttime portion of a group date to come clean. “Once I spent a day or two there, I was like…I need to be upfront and honest,” she explains. “I didn’t want to not tell him, then have him lean in for a kiss and make it awkward. I was like…it’s better to just be open and honest and lay everything on the table. There was only six of us left on the date to go to the night portion, so I was like…okay, I know I’m going to get a pretty significant amount of time with him, and that’s rare. I had time to dive deeper than the [usual], quick five minutes.”

Colton was totally understanding about Heather’s confession, but they didn’t seal the conversation with a kiss. However, she admits that she was totally hoping it would happen at the time. “He was adorable,” Heather gushes. “He has everything I ever said I wanted in a guy. I had that spark and the butterflies and I was super excited and hopeful that maybe it would happen.”

It looks like Heather will get her next shot at a kiss during the show’s Feb. 4 episode — this time, she has her very first one-on-one date with Colton! We’ll have to tune in at 8:00 p.m. on ABC to find out how it plays out!