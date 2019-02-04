‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Heather, 23, Finally Nabs Her 1st Kiss & Cassie Gets Super Intimate With Colton

Heather gets kissed for the very first time on the Feb. 4 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ but it’s Cassie who indulges in a REALLY steamy make-out session with Colton. Here’s a recap of what went down!

The Feb. 4 episode of The Bachelor finds Colton Underwood and the remaining 13 girls in Thailand, and the first one-on-one date of the trip goes to Heather. Going into the date, Heather is anxious and anticipating the possibility of having her first ever kiss with Colton, but first, they have a fun, romantic day boating around and exploring Thailand. The conversation gets more serious over dinner, and Heather opens up more about her previous relationships. Heather assures Colton that she’s not waiting around for her husband to share her first kiss with, and Colton gives her the rose. Then, they seal the date with a romantic smooch as literal fireworks are going off. Heather has officially now officially had her first kiss!

Back at the hotel, Elyse is starting to freak out a little about where she stands. Since she had her one-on-one date early on, she’s been struggling with the little amount of time she’s been able to spend with Colton since, and is worried he’s not on the same page as her. She finds herself listed on a group date with Demi, Caelynn, Hannah B., Sydney, Tayshia, Kirpa, Onyeka, Hannah G. Katie and Nicole, which just makes her more upset. Elyse is so affected by the doubts she’s having, that she storms out of the room she’s in with the other girls to go find Colton and chat.

Elyse opens up about how she’s been struggling with the lack of time and attention she’s able to get on the show. She insists she’s not jealous or insecure, and Colton has a hard time understanding what’s making her so upset. He tries to assure her that he’s invested in their relationship, but it’s not enough — Elyse does not think she’ll be able to ever accept a proposal after such a short time when she’s splitting that short time with so many other women. She decides the process is not working for her, and leaves the show before the group date.

Although Colton is upset about the breakup and worried about someone else hurting him as time goes on, he gets it together for the group date. Colton and the girls are split into teams and tasked with using survival tips they’re given to gather food and water in the jungle. The real competition, though, is for time with Colton later that night.

During her alone time with Colton, Hannah admits that she’s starting to fall in love with him. As they’re sharing their moment, though, Onyeka prepares to approach Colton with information Elyse shared with her before leaving the show. Elyse claimed that Nicole told her she was only on the show to find “opportunities” to get out of Miami, and Onyeka is certain it’s the truth. Colton is super worried about this information, and immediately pulls Nicole aside to approach her about it.

Nicole flat-out denies Onyeka’s accusation, and gets emotional while defending herself. Meanwhile, Onyeka relays the information to the other girls, and Tayshia slams her for getting the story misconstrued. Nicole confronts Onyeka for spreading a rumor about her, and is visibly upset about the situation. The drama is pushed aside when Colton returns, though, and he gives Hannah B. the group date rose.

Finally, it’s time for Cassie’s one-on-one date. Their chemistry is on-point from the very second they get together, and they basically spend the entire day making out. Even the girls back at the house know just how intense Colton and Cassie’s physical connection is, and plenty of them are weary about what that means for them. Things intensify between Cassie and Colton even more later that night — they even get into bed together to make out even more! Obviously, Cassie gets the rose at the end of the evening.

At the cocktail party, Nicole assures Colton that she is here for the right reasons, and not just looking to find “opportunities” like Onyeka claimed. Then, Nicole hits right back at Onyeka by telling Colton that Onyeka’s been “bullying” her throughout the entire show. Of course, he wastes no time approaching Onyeka about Nicole’s accusations, and she insists “it’s all lies.” Onyeka confronts Nicole about her claims, and the ladies bicker back and forth about it like crazy.

The fighting gets so bad that Colton approaches Nicole and Onyeka himself. The ladies don’t even let him get a word in as they continue to fight in front of him, and Colton gets so frustrated that he storms off. The episode ends ‘To be Continued,’ and we’ll have to wait until next week to find out who gets the roses!