‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Defends David Eason After Calling 911 & Accusing Him Of Abuse

Want to know what really happened the night Jenelle Evans called 911 and accused David Eason of abusing her? Well, she shared her side of the story during the Feb. 4 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’.

Thanks to the Feb. 4 episode of Teen Mom 2, we finally learned what really happened the night Jenelle Evans called 911 and accused her husband, David Eason, of attacking her in Oct. 2018 — at least, this is what happened, according to Jenelle. While grabbing some frozen yogurt with her mom, Barbara, Jenelle said, “So the night 911 was called, we had a bonfire and we had all of our friends over. And David went spotlighting with his friend, JD. They were looking for deer. When I called David’s phone, he didn’t answer — they were gone for like an hour so I was just checking up on him — so I was pissed off.”

She then continued, “And we were drinking, and all the kids were sleeping in their rooms. It was like 11 o’clock at night. So when David pulled in the driveway, I came outside, and I was yelling, screaming and cussing at him because I was pissed off he didn’t answer the phone. And as I was yelling at him, we were by the fire. I was basically, running towards him and cussing, and then I tripped over this freaking hole. He saw that I tripped and he went to go catch me, and then he fell too. So we both fell, and when we fell, he fell on top of me. So then when we got back up, I was crying, I was screaming, I was mad. I was like, ‘You put me down on purpose!’ And he’s like, ‘No I didn’t!’ So it was like a big drunk misunderstanding… on my part.”

Then Jenelle’s mom, who seemed to still be just as confused as we are, asked, “Why’d you call the police?” And Jenelle said, “I was pissed off,” before explaining that police had initially wanted to send an ambulance to check out her injury. However, once she realized an ambulance would make a lot of noise and possibly wake up her kids, she cancelled it and decided to go to the hospital herself. After hearing Jenelle’s story, Barbara told her that the 911 call was “heartbreaking” to listen to, and it was, but Jenelle didn’t really think it was a big deal. And as Barbara told one of the producers earlier in the episode, she didn’t want to pry too hard in fear that Jenelle would cut her off again.

Meanwhile, after initially wanting to reconnect with her mom, Kailyn decided against it. Especially after she learned her mom was living nearby and never reached out to her. So instead, Kailyn made the decision to reunite with her half-sister, who she had last seen two years ago. Once in Dallas, where she was also doing some work on her new haircare line, Kailyn grabbed dinner with her sister and learned she’s pregnant — so Kailyn was excited to learn that she’s going to be an aunt for the very first time. They also talked about reconnecting with their dad — who they only refer to as their “sperm donor” — but Kailyn’s half-sister seemed hesitant to do so. Especially after they remembered that the last time Kailyn was with him, while filming 16 & Pregnant, he seemed super bizarre. Not only did he have a padlock on his fridge, but he had no backdoor and said he liked to eat roadkill.

Later, Brianna visited her new beau, John, in New York City after they met at a fried chicken place. He apparently stalked her until she gave him her phone number (sounds promising) and they have been talking ever since. Once in NYC together, they grabbed food with John’s cousin and his cousin’s girlfriend, before they all headed to Coney Island for some fun on the rides.

Lastly, Leah took Ali to another doctor’s appointment in Columbus, while Aubree started third grade. Leah didn’t get any answers pertaining to Ali’s condition, which was frustrating to both her and Jason, and Chelsea still hasn’t given birth, so she and Aubree just grabbed ice cream after her first day at school.