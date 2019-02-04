Reports Of Soulja Boy Being Accused Of ‘Punching & Kicking Woman,’ Then Tying Her Up For 6 Hrs. Denied By His Manager

According to ‘TMZ’, Soulja Boy has been accused of allegedly kidnapping a woman, after punching and kicking her during an altercation on February 2.

Although his manager has denied the claims, TMZ reports that is has been told by unnamed sources that Soulja Boy, 28, is being accused of kidnapping and assault during an alleged heated altercation with a woman on the night of February 2 in LA. Sources tell the outlet the woman — who they identify as “Kayla,” — was dating the rapper. However, Soulja has been posting about a model named, Tiona Fernan. TMZ reports that its sources, who claim to be linked to “Kayla,” assert she was at Soulja’s Agoura Hills home on Friday night, which is just outside of LA, when they began to argue. The site reports that their sources shared that around 2:30 AM (Saturday), she was told to leave after things got heated.

That’s when the sources say “Kayla” got into her vehicle and reversed down Soulja’s driveway, only to hit a curb with her car on the way out. After she allegedly clipped the curb, Soulja’s assistant — who was, according to these sources, outside and witnessed the woman’s loud exit — became “agitated,” which the sources say led to a fight between the assistant and “Kayla”.

These sources shared with the site that Soulja then came outside and attempted to break up the fight. The sources reported to TMZ that “Kayla” claims Soulja then punched and kicked her while she was on the ground, before he took her inside and tied her to a chair with an extension cord. TMZ reports that “sources” say “Kayla” was tied up for a total of six hours inside the garage.

The site reports that they were told “Kayla” was eventually released from Soulja’s home and went home and contacted police on Saturday morning. TMZ also reports that it was told that the woman went to the hospital where she was treated for her alleged injuries and was discharged late Saturday night. TMZ reports the “Kayla” claims she has three fractured ribs and a concussion.

There is “an active investigation,” according to the site, which reports that law enforcement has acknowledged that someone filed a kidnapping report Saturday morning. However, authorities would not release the name of the suspect or the alleged victim,” the site reports. We were also unable to verify whether the reported kidnapping was in any way related to either “Kayla” or Soulja boy, as TMZ’s unnamed sources claim.

Soulja is currently on a five-year probation sentence for a weapons conviction, after police found firearms at his home in December, according to TMZ, which reported the news at the end of last year. He reportedly pled not guilty, but only pled no contest. Under the reported probation, the rapper must complete 240 days of community service, and he cannot threaten anyone or possess any deadly weapons.

Still, the claims reported by TMZ remain unverified. Soulja’s manager tells TMZ, that although he has not been able to contact his client, he is confident that the claims are a bunch of “bs,” according to the site. Soulja’s manager tells them that Soulja “always calls me if there’s any problem, and he did not call,” in wake of TMZ‘s report. Also, because TMZ’s sources are “unnamed” we could not independently verify the claims.

HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Soulja Boy and did not receive and immediate response. We will continue to update you on this report if any details can be confirmed.

Despite the report, Soulja has been going about his normal business on social media. The rapper posted multiple videos to his Instagram Stories, smoking and watching the Super Bowl, which he claims to have bet $100,000k on the Patriots. And, after last night’s outcome, it looks like Soulja is cashing in on SB 53. The Tom Brady led New England Patriots took the W against the Los Angeles Rams in the lowest scoring game in SB history, 13-3.