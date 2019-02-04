Ryan Edwards’ Wife Shares Cryptic Quote About ‘Struggles’ As ‘Teen Mom’ Star Remains In Jail

As former ‘Teen Mom’ star, Ryan Edwards sits in jail following his latest arrest for heroin possession, his wife, Mackenzie Standifer is trying to stay positive. See her latest cryptic post, where she references ‘struggle’…

Mackenzie Standifer, is seeking strength in the power of words on social media, as her husband, Ryan Edwards, 28, remains behind bars. “What we don’t need in the midst of struggle is shame for being HUMAN,” the quote, by Brene Brown, read. Standifer posted the cryptic words to her Instagram Story on February 4.

Edwards will continue to serve jail time for the next two and a half months, following a court appearance in which a judge ruled that his case will be continued until April 15. The Clerk of Court for Red Bank in Tennessee previously told HollywoodLife that, “yes, the Ryan Edwards case has been continued to April 15, 2019, and he is going to stay in county jail until then.”

Edwards was arrested in Hamilton County, Tennessee, on January 23 and charged with theft of services. The theft charge was a result of the reality star skipping out on a $36 bar tab at Bud’s Bar in Hamilton County, according to police documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Edwards ordered six drinks in December and left without paying, the documents confirmed. When he reported to the county’s probation office on January 23, Edwards was arrested for an outstanding warrant, since the crime happened in December.

The former Teen Mom OG star was also booked on a previous heroin possession charge stemming from an outstanding warrant (in 2017). HollywoodLife also obtained police documents for Edwards’ Simple Possession case, which included the following narrative: “A search of the vehicle located approximately fourteen hypodermic needles, one of which was loaded with heroin. I located a small plastic baggy of a dark substance tied in the center console. I asked Edwards what it was and he replied, ‘It’s heroin and I have a problem.’ Two silver spoons with residue on them were also located. A small black scale was located in the same black back pack. The heroin was weighed and found to be 1.8 grams.”

As Edwards remains in jail he is also away from his 3-year-old, Jagger — his first child with Standifer. Jagger was born in October amidst Edwards’ rehab stint. He also shares a son, Bentley, with Teen Mom OG star, Maci Bookout, who has continuously expressed concern about the 10-year-old being in his father’s care.