Rihanna had the right idea. Before the underwhelming Super Bowl left football fans feeling deflated, the singer dragged the NFL’s biggest game with some classic shade.

We all should have been more like Rihanna. As Super Bowl 53 was taking place on Feb. 3, the 30-year-old singer was on a flight (according to the video she uploaded to her Instagram Stories, per The Shade Room.) While RiRi’s fellow passengers were talking loudly about how they could somehow catch the game, she was over it. “How can we watch super bowl on the flight?” ME:” she captioned the clip. Yeah, even though she was wearing sunglasses, you could tell she was rolling her eyes. Damn, RiRi.

Rihanna’s shade – literally, as she was wearing shades – is not surprising, considering she reportedly shot down the NFL after they asked her to play the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII. As the world was learning that Maroon 5 had landed the gig, Us Weekly claimed that the football league offered Rihanna the spot, but she passed because she “supports Colin Kaepernick,” the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who was practically blackballed from the league following his protests during the national anthem (which, in case you forgot, was not a protest against the troops but a statement in response to the systemic oppression and killing of black and brown people by the police.) “She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance,” the source told Us Weekly at the time.

A lot of people disagreed with Super Bowl 53, as there was plenty that left many feeling disappointed. The halftime show itself was full of fail. The rumored SpongeBob SquarePants cameo, after 1.2 million fans demanded Maroon 5 incorporate “Sweet Victory” into their show, was a “blink-and-you-missed-it” deal. Adam Levine, 39, got trolled after he took off his shirt towards the end of the show, as fifteen years earlier, Janet Jackson got raked over the coals over “nipplegate.”

On top of that, the game was pretty lame to the average football fan. The low-scoring affair – the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, which made it the lowest scoring Super Bowl in history – might have been a dream to those who love defense. However, fans wanting to see a more dynamic performance were left frustrated and bored – both by the game and the halftime show. It’s a shame the NFL couldn’t land Rihanna as their halftime show performer, but it’s also a shame that Colin Kaepernick doesn’t have a job anymore.