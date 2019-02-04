Remy Ma Defends Chris Brown For Creating Shirt Calling Out Rape Accuser: ‘I Will Wear It Every Week’

In the same month Chris Brown was accused of rape and arrested, he released a controversial shirt that called his accuser a ‘liar’ — and Remy Ma would gladly rep it.

Remy Ma, 38, sees no problem with Chris Brown, 29, releasing a T-shirt that reads “This B*tch Lyin’,” a direct call-out to his rape accuser — in fact, she wants it in her closet. Breezy’s company, Black Pyramid, released the shirt on Jan. 23, a day before Chris filed a defamation lawsuit against the anonymous woman that accused him, a bodyguard and third man of raping her in a suite at Paris’ Mandarin Oriental hotel on Jan. 16. The R&B singer was arrested in the same city but released from police custody on Jan. 22, and Remy’s furious — like Chris — that he went through the legal ordeal at all.

“These females that are coming out lyin’. There has to be some — there are no repercussions,” Remy said on the Feb. 4 episode of Revolt TV. “‘Ok, he’s going to sue her.’ The b*tch is broke, it’s not even going to effect nobody.” But Remy sees Chris’ controversial T-shirt as the only logical repercussion. “I feel like the only thing that he can do that probably would really affect her and make her feel some type of way is to put on the shirt, ‘This Bitch Is Lyin,'” Remy continued. “Matter of fact, send me a shirt. I will wear the ‘B*tch is Lyin’ shirt every f***ing week.”

Chris appreciates the support. The “Loyal” singer reposted the interview to his Instagram and wrote, “remyma ❤️ THANK YOU FOR ALWAYS BEING IN MY CORNER AND BEING MY BIG SIS!!! ❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.” Earlier today, Chris took to his IG Story to repost more words from another person defending his T-Shirt, which some fans called “disgusting” among other things. “Chris Brown’s ‘this b*tch lyin’ t-shirt design is not directed towards rape survivors in any way. he is saying the b*tches who lied on him are lying,” the text post read. “Those specific b*tches. not actual survivors of assault. why is that so hard to understand?????”

Just four days ago, Chris shared an emotional video in which he refused to explain the rape allegations any further. “My mom and grandma always said, ‘The Lord can give you a gift and he can take it away.’ And I feel like I don’t have to explain any bulls**t or any like that somebody has been perpetrating… or portraying me as,” he said in the video shared on Jan. 31. “So, you know, for me it’s like, all right, cool. I came out to do a job, and that’s what I did. We gonna shoot this motherf***ing video.”