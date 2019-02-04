Olivia Culpo Flaunts Abs & Incredibly Long Legs In Crop Top & Thigh-High Boots – See Pic

While throwing an epic Super Bowl party, Olivia Culpo stunned in her own Express x Olivia Culpo designs! See her look!

Olivia Culpo is always rocking the latest and greatest styles, and now she’s wearing her own designs with Express! After showing her hosting skills in her IG stories, Olivia shared a photo of herself, drink in hand, rocking some adorable items from her Express x Olivia Culpo line! The model wore a black, long sleeve turtleneck crop top paired with belted high-waisted cargo shorts. The top had a red racing stripe from the shoulders down the sleeves which matched perfectly to her thigh-high red leather boots and bright red lip. While Olivia’s boots were Fendi, the rest of her look was Express and showed off her toned tummy and model-long legs!

The former Miss Universe looked festive with a drink her hand and admitted in her IG stories that she was sipping on tequila while watching the big game. She also showed off the magnificent spread she put out for her guest, which included a delectable charcuterie board that she photographed “In all its glory.” She also shared with her followers Patriots-themed donuts by Master Donuts in Austin. If you were surprised that Olivia was cheering on the winning Pats, you shouldn’t be! Recall, her on-again, off-again boyfriend Danny Amendola was a former Patriots player, and, being from Rhode Island Olivia’s considered a New Englander, so the Pats are her team! The SI Swimsuit model was actually at the 2017 Super Bowl to cheer on Danny when his team beat the Atlanta Falcons! She was also at the Pats vs. Eagles game last year, to support her man and prove she was a lifelong, devoted fan!

While Olivia’s Super Bowl celebrations this year were more low-key, as Danny, who she may or may not be seeing, is now on the Miami Dolphins, her look was still a winner!