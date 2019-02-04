Nick Cannon Reveals How Wendy Williams & Family Are Doing As He Hosts Her Talk Show During Hiatus

Nick Cannon spilled the tea during his his 1st day filling in for Wendy Williams on Feb. 4! Wendy extended her TV hiatus as she continues to battle Graves’ disease. Nick, who spoke with Wendy and her husband, gave an update on her condition.

Nick Cannon, 38, opened The Wendy Williams Show with an update on how she’s been doing amidst her television hiatus on February 4. After he walked out to greet the daytime audience, dressed in a pink suit, Cannon said he spoke directly with Wendy, 54, her husband Kevin Hunter and their son, Kevin Jr., to see how the family is holding up as Wendy continues to battle complications from Graves’ disease. “Everyone is doing fine,” he told the audience before starting the Hot Topics segment of the show.

The update came as Wendy is taking time off to focus on her health. The talk show host, who was diagnosed with Graves’ disease last year, decided to take time off in December after she appeared visibly uncomfortable during an episode of her show. After much chatter online that something wasn’t right with the host, she later admitted that that particular episode was a “less than stellar show.” Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid.

Wendy offered an explanation, where she said she suffered a hairline fracture in her upper arm, and that she was paying the price for it and doing too much at the time. The talk show host anchored numerous shows at the time wearing a sling on her arm. “I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks,” she ended her statement in December.

When she was scheduled to return in early January, the show put out another statement about Wendy’s ailing health on January 18, extending her hiatus. The message stated that Wendy had experienced complications from her Graves’ disease.

As a result, The Wendy Williams Show aired repeat episodes during the week of January 21st, and then produced new, original episodes with a variety of hosts including Don Lemon, Heather McDonald, Ashleigh Banfield, Ali Wentworth and Mario Cantone. Starting Monday, February 4 through February 6, Nick Cannon will guest host. Debmar-Mercury, the media company that produces the Wendy Show, expressed their full support for the host as she tends to her health.

Wendy watchers first became concerned about her health in 2017, when she fainted on live television during her Halloween episode. She later admitted that her fainting spell was due to low electrolytes.

When the talk show announced the extension of Wendy’s hiatus, many fans worried about the status of her marriage, and if she was slipping under the radar to deal with personal issues. Why? — Around the time she decided to step away from the show to focus on her health, rumors began to swirl that her husband, Kevin Hunter, had cheated. However, a source close to the show, previously told HollywoodLife that there is no truth to the infidelity rumors, and that the pair have never been stronger. — Get well soon, Wendy!