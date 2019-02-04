28 Perfect Presents To Pamper New Moms This Valentine’s Day: Jewelry, Romantic Reads & More

It’s the holiday of love, so how about showing some love to all the moms who give it unconditionally to their kids every day? We’ve rounded up the best V-Day buys to spoil the mothers in your life!

While raising a baby is hard work, making a new mom feel appreciated on Valentine’s Day is a piece of cake! So there’s no excuse to let Feb. 14 go by without spoiling a certain someone with gifts galore. When it comes to shopping for a hardworking lady in your life whether she’s your sister, your best friend or your coworker, the options are endless. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best of the best for a sample of what’s in store! Really, though, it’s the thought that counts. Because after caring for a little one for so long, it’s nice for a new mom to know that someone cares about them.

Every mom is different, so if you’re shopping for someone working hard on her post-baby bod, help her bounce back with Perfect Balance World yoga gear. With sticky landmarks right on the fabric, it’s easier for yogis to hold their poses with confidence and stability. And to show off their hard work, Line and Dot’s Lindsay Knotted Midi Dress has the perfect fit for covering up in a fab, flattering way. And if you’re buying for a mom who is in desperate need of some me-time, pamper her with Laura Ashley’s Pink Stripe Sleepshirt, a Juicy Coconut Gel Mask from Leaders Cosmetics and the JUA Essentials beauty kit. Even with a baby around, she’ll be able to squeeze in some much-needed rest and relaxation!

But these adorable options are only the beginning! So start clicking through the gallery above for some shopping inspo — and then start spoiling. There’s no time to waste!