‘Lip Sync Battle’ Preview: Andy Grammer Gets Physical & Shows Of Hot Moves For ‘Pump Up the Jam’

We see you, Andy Grammer! He goes all-out while taking on on ‘Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new ‘Lip Sync Battle.’

Andy Grammer channels his inner baller for his performance on Lip Sync Battle. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode featuring the “Honey, I’m Good” singer as he goes head-to-head with Riverdale starlet Vanessa Morgan. Andy dresses as an old school basketball player from head to toe for his performance of “Pump Up the Jam” by Technotronic. He shows off some serious hip action while on the floor!

Andy then gets up off the floor and grabs a basketball. His choreography for the performance is pretty epic. He really wants to win, that’s for sure! “Did you have any idea that you were battling a baller?” host LL Cool J asks Vanessa. She quips back, “I didn’t know I was, he didn’t make his slam dunk.” As soon as she says this, Andy turns around and makes a killer shot! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are both stunned! We can’t wait to see what Vanessa performs!

Season 5 of Lip Sync Battle has already featured some incredible stars, including Darren Criss, Jermaine Dupri, Brooklyn Decker, Andy Richter, Serena Williams, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and even Mariah Carey! Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Paramount Network. The Andy vs. Vanessa episode will air Feb. 7!

Andy recently help write the new Galantis song with OneRepublic, “Bones.” In addition, the singer’s original song, “Don’t Give Up On Me,” was featured in a trailer for the Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson movie Five Feet Apart. The song will be a part of the film’s upcoming soundtrack. This year is already shaping up to be a big one for Andy!