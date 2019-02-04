‘AGT: The Champions’ Recap: A Sand Artist Gets The Golden Buzzer & A Fan Fave Is Eliminated

Another week, another round of ‘AGT: The Champions’ auditions! Jackie Evancho, Shin Lim, and more favorites returned for week 5 with incredible performances. Who made it to the finals? Find out now!

Can you believe it’s already week 5? There are only a couple of weeks left until another AGT champion is crowned! First up is Attraction, the shadow dance group. The performance is powerful and absolutely beautiful. “You just make my heart burst,” Howie Mandel says. Heidi Klum says it was an “absolute flawless” performance.

Next up is America’s Got Talent season 5 runner-up Jackie Evancho. The singer is all grown up now and ready to be an AGT champion. She performs a stunning rendition of “Music Of The Night” from The Phantom of the Opera. Mel B tells the 18-year-old that she has the “voice of an angel.” Simon gushes that Jackie has “actually gotten better” over the years and her voice was “outstanding.”

The real-life Sherlock Holmes — Colin Cloud — takes the stage after Jackie. Once again, the Britain’s Got Talent alum puts on one heck of a show, and even makes former AGT judge David Hasselhoff appear! The judges and the crowd are blown away by his performance.

Lee Ridley, a.k.a. Lost Voice Guy, hits the stage and has the crowd laughing hysterically with his comedy act. There’s no surprise why he was the winner of Britain’s Got Talent. He is too funny! AGT alum Sal Valentinetti returns for an incredible rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “Mack The Knife.” Is Sal even capable of a bad performance? The answer? NO!

Pianist Tokio Myers, who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2017, wows with an amazing performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Bloodstream.” It’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen or heard before.

Sand artist Kseniya Simonova left us all with our jaws on the floor by telling an emotional story with sand. She is one of a kind. Her talent is fascinating. It’s impossible to look away! Terry Crews is so impressed he uses his first-ever Golden Buzzer on Kseniya! She’s going through to the finals!

Escape artist Cosentino, a runner-up on Australia’s Got Talent, leaves us all speechless with his act. He barely makes it out of his contraption without catching on fire! Simon raves, “[It was] one of the best danger acts I think I’ve ever seen.”

Sons of Serendip return to the AGT stage to perform a beautiful rendition of Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know.” The quartet gets a standing ovation. “This one actually got me,” Simon says are being moved by the performance.

The last contestant of the night is AGT season 13 champion Shin Lim! He’s back to defend his title. He uses Terry during his act and leaves the host speechless. Shin is just amazing and the very definition of a magician. After a mind-blowing performance, everyone gives Shin a standing ovation. “You are perfection,” Howie says. Simon adds, “You are a true star.”

With Kseniya already in the finals, there’s only one spot left. The top 3 acts are: Attraction, Shin Lim, and Sons of Serendip. Sons of Serendip come in third, while Attraction comes in second. That means that SHIN LIM is moving on to the finals!