Kristoff St. John’s Fiancee & Ex Mourn His Tragic Death With Emotional Messages: You Were My ‘Everything’

The death of ‘The Young and the Restless’ star Kristoff St. John left his loved ones in shock, as both his ex-wife and fiancée honored the beloved father and ‘loving man.’

“How did it happen??? How??? Why did you leave so early????” Kseniya Mikhaleva, 25, posted to her Instagram Stories on Feb 4, according to Entertainment Tonight, a day after her fiancé, Kristoff St. John, 52, was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home. Kristoff and Kseniya had been engaged since Aug. 2018, and the sudden loss of her love left the model devastated. “I can’t believe … you were everything to me …. you were a loving father, a loving man,…..how …love?? We should [be] doing a lot of things in future…….”

The death of Kristoff also broke the heart of his ex-wife, boxer Mia St. John. The two had two children together (daughter Paris Nicole, 16, and son Julian). “Few men had the unique strength, courage & sensitivity that [Kristoff] lived every single minute of every day,” attorney Mark Geragos, who confirmed the death of the Young and the Restless star, tweeted on Feb. 4. “He impacted everyone he met and millions who he inspired and in turn admired him. On behalf of [Mia St. John] and [The St. John Family], thank you for all of your love.”

As of the time of this post’s publication, Kristoff’s cause of death is unclear. The actor is best known for portraying Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless for nearly three decades. He joined the long-running daytime soap opera in 1991, after making appearances on Happy Days, The Cosby Show and the short-lived television adaptation of The Bad News Bears. In 1992, he won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama. He also picked up numerous NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series, with his most recent win coming in 2008. Many of his co-stars – from Melody Thomas Scott to Alice Hunter to his on-screen wife, Victoria Rowell – mourned publicly following his death.

Kristoff was reportedly married to Mia St. John from 1991 to 1995. Sadly, their son, Julian, committed suicide in 2014. In 2017, Kristoff was hospitalized for allegedly attempting suicide, but Mia said that reporting about the “incident” at the time was not totally accurate. “No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever. The death of our beloved son Julian, has taken a toll on both of us. He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Last week, an incident occurred, that pushed him to the breaking point, but was not accurately reported.”