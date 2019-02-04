Eileen Davidson & More ‘Young & The Restless’ Stars Mourn Kristoff St. John With Touching Messages

Kristoff St. John’s tragic death has shocked his family, friends, co-stars and fans. Stars of ‘The Young & The Restless’ & more have shared their sadness after his passing.

Just hours after the horrible news broke that The Young & The Restless star Kristoff St. John was found dead at home at the young age of 52 on Feb. 3, social media flooded with mourners reacting to the shocking story. Kristoff’s on-screen wife Victoria Rowell shared a heartbreaking tweet remembering her Y&R co-star. “Ain’t no mountain high enough, to keep me from you, my beloved @kristoffstjohn1 —though denied for a decade, you never stopped requesting for us to be reunited @CBSDaytime @Sony pushing for #Diversity @YandR_CBS. True #BlackHistoryMonth #IDreamBlack history. Eternally I LOVE you,” she wrote.

“My heart is with the family and loved ones of Kristoff St. John. Sending you strength and healing. May he be met with the comforting arms of his beloved son and may their gentle souls rest together for eternity,” Kristoff’s Y&R co-star Alice Hunter tweeted, sharing the Daytime Emmy Awards’ original tweet of condolences.

Another one of Kristoff’s Y&R co-stars, Melody Thomas Scott, reacted to the news, writing, “Thank you all for your condolences for my dear friend Kristoff. We all loved him so much. Brokenhearted # RIPKristoffStJohn # WillAlwaysLoveYou.” The Young & The Restless has been a fan-favorite Soap Opera since it came to television in 1973 on CBS. Kristoff has been a member of the cast since 1991, in the role of Neil Winters, which garnered him two Daytime Emmy Awards. Another one of Kristoff’s on-screen love interests, Eileen Davidson, who plays Ashley Abbott in the series, also mourned the late actor. “An infinite number of hearts are broken because of the passing of Kristoff St. John,” she said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “Kristoff was a loving kind generous sweet hilarious gifted human. He left an indelible mark on all who were blessed to know him. I am so grateful to have been able to work with him and laugh with him. My deepest condolences go out to his family and especially his children, who I know he loves so much.”

Y&R’s Angell Conwell also told the outlet in a statement, “I truly hope that Kristoff knows how much he was loved and adored. His smile lit up any room. We shared so many laughs. Thank you for courageously trailblazing. Your talent, your humor and your compassionate heart will not soon be forgotten.” Other celebrities who have worked with Kristoff in the past in guest roles or other projects, like Yvette Nicole Brown and Vivica A. Fox, also paid tribute. “It is with a very heavy heart that I wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my good friend @KristoffStJohn who I started off my acting career with on the Soap Operas #Generations & #Young&TheRestless and recently #AChristmasCruise WOW!” Vivica wrote on Instagram. “Kristoff I will soo miss u my brotha! U were a true gentleman 4sho!”

Woke up to the terrible news of @kristoffstjohn1. Always so kind, and so welcoming, ready with a hug. Sending so much love to everyone feeling his loss and I pray he is at peace with his son. 🙏🏼 — Chrishell Hartley (@Chrishell7) February 4, 2019

In my life journey I have come across only a few people that radiate pure love, Kristoff was one of those people. He was so selfless when it came to caring for others. He was smart, so insightful, and supportive of everything positive. 1/2 — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) February 4, 2019

Kristoff St. John was one of the kindest most generous men I’ve ever known. I pray he’s found the peace he was seeking. R.I.P. This sweet prince was loved and he will be missed. #RIP @kristoffstjohn1 #KristoffStJohn pic.twitter.com/F9SSfx4cW1 — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) February 4, 2019

YNB was at a loss for words, mourning her friend in a long statement on Instagram, which read, in part, “He was just GOOD. I am heartbroken to hear that he is gone. So heartbroken.” He will be sorely missed.