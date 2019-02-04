JWoww May Have To Pay Roger Mathews Spousal Support Even If She Has Evidence Of Abuse — Lawyer Explains

JWoww might be expected to pay Roger Mathews spousal support even if she was granted primary custody, a lawyer told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

JWoww could end up paying Roger Mathews for years despite what a judge might decide about the custody of their children. New Jersey State family attorney Peter G. Aziz told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what JWoww might have to give Roger if she doesn’t have a prenup, “It would depend on her assets and what is considered premarital or not.” Aziz also went on to says that “it’s possible” JWoww would still have to give Roger spousal support even if she has primary custody of the custody, or if she had any evidence of any alleged abuse.

Aziz went on to reveal how long this support might have to be paid. “A judge would have to decide, but it will never exceed the length of the marriage,” Aziz added. “New Jersey uses the ‘best interests of the child’ standard. In a joint custody situation one parent would be the parent of primary residence while the other would be the parent of alternate residence.”

Meanwhile, Roger has since spoken out since JWoww made accusations of alleged abuse on her website. “I am extremely saddened. Saddened, as I lay here next to both of our children that we could not have found a better way to handle our differences,” Roger wrote in a post on his own website. “You and your post have made me a monster. I took down my posts which was recommended by both of our councils, yet you leave yours up and bask in your glory of tearing down the father of your children.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about JWoww and Rogers’ split. In the meantime, check out all of the photos from when they were a couple in our gallery above.