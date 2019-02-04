Henry Cavill Proves That He’s Buffer & Sexier Than ‘Superman’ In Hilarious Photo

Is it really possible to be fitter and hotter than the Man of Steel? Actor Henry Cavill is, apparently, and we’ve got photographic evidence!

It’s official! Henry Cavill, 35, is more ripped than Superman. How do we know? On Feb. 3 the British actor shared an Instagram pic of him posing next to a waxwork figure of the comic book hero and his muscles were bigger and tighter than Clark Kent’s alter ego. Henry added the following caption to the funny pic, “Don’t always workout [sic], but when I do, I workout [sic] with Superman.” The actor tagged the Flex Gym in Budapest.

Predictably, fans of the star went wild over the photo. “Holy f*ck, he’s jacked, like more than he usually is lol,” one fan gushed. “Is it possible that he looks even more buff than Superman?!” another person added.

A couple of Henry’s Hollywood colleagues also rushed to praise his impressive physique. The Rock (who’s no slouch himself when it comes to working out) commented on the pic, writing, “Budapest was good to you son!” The 46-year-old former pro wrestler added, “Way to put in that hard MF’n work work [sic]. Well done to you…” Singer Chris Daughtry, 39, wrote, “Jacked AF!!!!”

Henry is currently in Budapest to film the Netflix series, The Witcher, which is based on the video game of the same name. While he’s in Hungary he’s working out with The Rock’s personal trainer Dave Rienzi, 34, who was also quick to comment on his client’s hard work. He wrote, “I’d say you’ve outmuscled yourself.”

Meanwhile, Henry’s fans openly worried about those rumors that he won’t return to the big screen as Superman. In September 2018 speculation was rife that the Brit – who has appeared in Man of Steel and Justice League as the superhero – won’t be donning the red cape and matching underpants. Marvel fans are still clearly haunted by that prospect. “So are you still Superman?” one person asked. “Please stay. Your [sic] the godfather of the dceu [DC Extended Universe].” Another fan wrote, “@wbpictures get this man a Man of Steal sequel.” Your move Warner Bros.