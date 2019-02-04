Gisele Raves Over Tom Brady & The Patriots After Super Bowl Win: ‘What A Special Night’

After the Patriots’ epic Super Bowl win, Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, could not have been more thrilled, and she shared her excitement with a gushing Instagram post. Check it out here!

Gisele Bundchen is SO proud of her man, Tom Brady, and his football team, the New England Patriots, after they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3. The gorgeous super model took to Instagram to congratulate her man after the big win with the sweetest caption. “What a special night,” she gushed. “Congratulations Patriots! Congratulations my love! Your tireless commitment, discipline and hard work never [ceases] to amaze me. We love you!”

Along with her loving message, she included the sweetest photo of herself and Tom celebrating on the field after the win, along with the Patriots team photo. In the first pic, Gisele is leaning in to give Tom a big kiss, while he has eyes for only her, despite the dozens of other people crowding around and hoping to get a moment with the quarterback.The post came after the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Rams.

Of course, both Tom and Gisele are no strangers to dealing with the aftermath of the Super Bowl, whether it be in victory or defeat. This was Tom’s ninth Super Bowl game, and of the eight he played in before this one, he won five championships — he lead New England to wins in 2002, 2004, 2005,2015 and 2017. Meanwhile, this was Gisele’s sixth Super Bowl as Tom’s significant other, and she’s been there for two previous wins and three losses. Luckily, they can both add another W to their belts after this one!

Of course, along with Gisele, Tom’s three kids were also in the crowd for his big game. With the super model, he shares a son, Benjamin, 9, and daughter, Vivian, 6, while he also has another son, Jonathan, 11, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. It’s going to be a fun week for this family!