Dream Kardashian, 2, Is Mom Blac Chyna’s Mini-Me In Adorable New Photo: See Look-Alike Pic

Twinning! Dream Kardashian looks just like mama Blac Chyna in this adorable pic you have to see to believe. We have it here!

The Kardashians really make cute kids, don’t they? Dream Kardashian is now two years old and the spitting image of her mom, Blac Chyna! Chyna was spotted taking Dreamy and her brother, King Cairo Stephenson, out to dinner in Los Angeles, and both kids are really taking after her, but Dream especially. Dream, Chyna’s daughter with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, was wearing adorable red PJs dotted with teddy bears and matching, tiny combat boots for their outing in Studio City on February 3. In the pic, which you can see in full below, Dream’s giving the paparazzi major sass, and we’ve all seen that same expression on Chyna’s face before!

The family dinner date comes on the heels of Chyna’s controversial sudden trip to Hawaii on January 26 with now-ex boyfriend, Kid Buu. Chyna apparently bounced and flew to the islands without telling Rob about it; she was supposed to have time with Dream that weekend. When Rob reached out to Chyna to discuss dropping Dream off, she was reportedly nowhere to be found! Rob, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, was “livid” when he figured out what happened. Coupled with other issues Rob has with his ex, the latest incident has led him to believe that he should have full custody of their daughter.

“Rob feels that Chyna is not as good of a mother as he is a father and so he wants to take care of his child full time,” the source said. “He is tired of hearing about Chyna and all of her boyfriend drama and he does not think it’s healthy for Dream to be around all the nonsense.”

Meanwhile, while Dream was out to dinner with her mom and brother, her cousin, Stormi Webster was at the Super Bowl in Atlanta! Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, killed it during the halftime show with Maroon 5 and Big Boi, and she was dancing along to the performance in a suite at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. She’s wearing cute Astroworld while cheering on her dad, of course! You can watch the video HERE!