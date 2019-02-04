Jon Gosselin Shares Pic Of Collin, 15, Smiling & Slams Kate For Zero Visits To Son, Even On His Birthday

Jon Gosselin shared a sweet pic of his son, Collin, on his 14th birthday, and revealed that his mom Kate apparently has ‘ZERO’ contact with him. See the pic and comment here!

Life is good for Jon and Collin Gosselin. Jon, who was awarded full custody of his son in December 2018, posted a sweet photoset on Instagram in honor of Collin’s 15th birthday, showing the twosome hanging out at the Philly Auto Show together. Jon said that his wife, Colleen, was celebrating with them but she’s not pictured. She must have been taking the photo! Collin is all smiles in a solo photo, which is so nice to see! He truly looks happy and healthy.

It’s been a long journey for them. Collin, as fans of Kate Plus Eight know, has been living at a boarding school to address special needs since 2010. He was sent to the treatment facility by mom Kate Gosselin, who wrote in her memoir, I Just Want You to Know, that Collin was “sweet, kind and helpful” but had behavioral issues. Jon was livid about her decision, and claimed that she estranged him from his son. Now, it seems that Collin and Kate are estranged. Jon basically confirmed that in the comments on the post. A fan commented, “HE looks great! I do wonder though why Kate never shares pictures of him as if she never even sees or spends time with him. You’re a great dad!”

Another fan wrote in response, “you don’t know that off social media and cameras that she didn’t go and see her son or how often she does.” Jon responded to them simply, with, “ZERO.” Well, you heard the man. Now that Jon has been awarded full custody, his son will live at home and go to public school with his sister, Hannah. Jon also has full custody of Hannah, one of the sextuplets. She has reportedly been living with him for over a year. The other sextuplets — Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden — and 18-year-old twins Maddie and Cara, live with Kate.

Jon told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview in December that he doesn’t talk to his other children much, and that it’s “awkward.” Collin also reportedly only talks to Hannah, but Jon hopes that all of his kids can forge a “sibling relationship” in the future.