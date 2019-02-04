Tweets
Nick Cannon, Rihanna & More Stars Boycott The Super Bowl To Stand With Colin Kaepernick

As millions tuned in to watch Super Bowl 53, some of the biggest stars – like Rihanna, Common, and Ava DuVernay – turned off the NFL in protest of the league’s treatment of exiled quarterback, Colin Kaepernick!

“I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players,” Ava DuVernay, 46, tweeted on Feb. 3 ahead of Super Bowl 53. The Selma director said she couldn’t watch the NFL game after seeing the league practically banish Colin Kaepernick, 31, for taking a stand (by kneeling!) against police brutality. “To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs. It’s not worth it. #ImWithKap.”

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who hasn’t played in the league after his contract ran out in 2016, retweeted Ava, adding “Love you Sister” and three black fist emojis. Ava wasn’t the only one boycotting the Super Bowl. Actress Rosanna Arquette, 59, responded to Ava’s tweet with a “Me Too.” Rapper Common, 46, echoed Ava’s commitment to stand with Kap by tweeting a quote from political activist Dr. Angela Davis. “ ‘I’m no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I’m changing the things I cannot accept.’ #ImWithKap.” Common then tweeted numerous photos of himself with Dr. Davis, who was wearing a #ImWithKap #7 jersey.

Lena Waithe, 34, posted an image of Dr. Angela Davis in the #ImWithKap jersey to her Instagram account, adding the raised fist emoji. Nick Cannon, 38, threw his support behind Colin by tweeting a video where he recited a poem against police brutality and America’s long, violent history of oppressing black people. “#ImWithKap #7Challenge! I am donating $7 to Colin’s Know Your Rights Camp. The number 7 symbolizes Kap’s jersey number. I challenge you to donate $7 to @YourRightsCamp and nominate 7 others to do the same. Go to http://KnowYourRightsCamp.com and click donate. @Kaepernick7”

Dancer Jill Marie Jones posted a picture of Colin kneeling, adding “Ya already know #imwithkap.) Rihanna, 30, who has been a dedicated supporter of Colin, dragged the Super Bowl with some massive shade. Steph Curry, 30, posed with newborn Cannon while wearing a #ImWithKap hoodie (though he later posted a shot of himself sleeping to his Instagram Stories as a commentary on the boring game, per Yahoo Sports. “1st half summary.”)