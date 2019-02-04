Cardi B Reveals Why She Rarely Dresses Kulture In Designer Clothes, Even Though Closet Is Full Of Them

Mom goals! Even though Kulture has an endless supply of designer clothes, Cardi B revealed why she chooses not to dress her daughter in the high-end styles!

Celebrity babies are always gifted the latest styles and most gorgeous baby clothes from designers like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, Prada and so many more. While Cardi B‘s six-month-old daughter Kulture Cephus has a closet filled with those luxurious pieces, the 26-year-old mom revealed that she doesn’t like to dress her daughter in designer clothing. “You wanna know something funny? You buy so many clothes for babies and then the couture stuff and the expensive name brand stuff you put it on her and then it’s like right away she throws up, she drools, or she might crap on it and she’ll end up being in a Target outfit, like a Target onesie,” Cardi told Entertainment Tonight at the Fanatics Party over the weekend. “My best pictures and videos and pictures of her, she’s like in damn pajamas.”

Now, obviously, if Kulture were to join her mommy in Atlanta for Super Bowl weekend, we know she would’ve been dressed to the nines! However, Cardi revealed to the outlet that she decided to leave her daughter at home because of the craziness of the weekend. “I knew it was gonna be too hectic,” Cardi revealed. “I knew the city was gonna be too much, and it’s like I just left her there in L.A. and I’m going back on Monday.” And Cardi did have a long, busy weekend! In addition to have a major spot in Pepsi’s Super Bowl ad during the game, the “I Like It” rapper performed at the final night of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Feb. 2, playing a 45-min set. Cardi also revealed that she was offered to perform in the Halftime Show with Maroon 5, but she declined due to the political ramifications surrounding the decision. “I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform,” Cardi B told the Associated Press. “But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”