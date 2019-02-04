BTS Named Among Grammy Presenters & The Army Parties Hard On Twitter: ‘Y’All Ain’t Ready’

BTS has been announced as one of the bands presenting at the upcoming Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, and their die-hard fans took to Twitter to share in their never-ending excitement!

BTS fans are rejoicing and they have a VERY good reason to! The K-pop sensations will be presenting at this year’s Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, further proving they’re one of the biggest acts in music right now, Variety has confirmed. In addition to acting as presenters on the eventful night, the talented guys are nominees. Their successful album, Love Yourself: Tear has been nominated for best recording package and some of the other talented artists they’ll be going up against include St. Vincent‘s Masseducation, Mitski‘s Be The Cowboy, The Chairman‘s The Offering, and Foxhole‘s Well Kept Thing.

Just like when their nomination was announced, it didn’t take long for BTS fans to take to Twitter to share enthusiastic messages about the presenting news. “How I’m gonna sleep knowing our boys are going to the Grammys #BTSxGrammys #BTS #Grammys,” one fan tweeted along with a photo of the character Homer Simpson from The Simpsons peacefully sleeping. “BTS is the only reason why I will be watching the Grammys,” another fan tweeted. “I’M BEYOND PROUD OF @ BTS_twt AND ALL THEIR CONTINUED SUCCESS CUZ THEY DESERVE IT! LIKE THEY’RE INVITED TO PRESENT @ GRAMMYS?!?! I’M SCREAMING IN MY ROOM!,” a third tweet read.

In addition to the thrill of their fans’ undying support, it looks the guys in BTS have a lot to be happy about. Their 2019 started off with the amazing news that they were the first K-pop band to reach 600 million views on YouTube, after those same devoted fans hosted a streaming party for their “DNA” music video. Since then, the video has gone up to 8.2 million views and could very well reach a billion in no time!

Watch out for BTS live at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.