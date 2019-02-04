Bachelor Nation, get excited! Bekah Martinez just gave birth to her first baby with Grayston Leonard, and we’ve got all the details on their growing family.

Bekah Martinez, 23, is now a proud momma! The Bachelor alum welcomed her first child to the world on Feb. 2 and boyfriend and baby daddy Grayston Leonard posted the first photo of the baby breastfeeding with Bekah to his Instagram on Feb. 4. He didn’t indicate the child’s sex, name or birthdate and simply wrote in the caption “#nopicturesplease.” PEOPLE magazine reports that the newborn arrived at 10:14 a.m. on Saturday, weighing 7 lbs 10 oz and came via a water birth at the Natural Birth Center in Los Angeles. The publication adds that the pair has not decided on name for their daughter yet.

Sure, she didn’t find love with Arie Luyendyk on his season, but all’s well that ends well, right? Now she and her guy have got a sweet newborn. Bekah waited until she was 20 weeks into her pregnancy to let the world know she was expecting and show off her growing baby bump. She even went into detail on the fact that it was an unplanned pregnancy three months into their relationship, and Grayston took some time to get used to the idea. “I wanted to share this experience with other women who have been in a similar situation or might be in the future, so they know they’re not alone,” she said.

Bekah made a serious impression on The Bachelor. From not revealing to Arie that she was only 22 years old until the fourth episode to being reported missing by her mother because she went to work on a marijuana farm after filming, she definitely had a wild ride! She’s been active on social media ever since, showing off her relationship with Grayston. He was the reason why she turned down season five of Bachelor in Paradise after signing on, and we bet she’s so glad she made that decision!

Bekah is going to be an awesome mom, especially since she’s always wanted to be one. “It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long,” she said when she announced she was expecting. “I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom.” We can’t say congrats enough!