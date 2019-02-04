Anna Duggar Finally Reacts To Pregnancy Rumors & Reveals Her Baby Plans With Josh

The rumor mill is filled with whispers that Anna Duggar is pregnant once again! Now, she’s finally revealed whether or not they are true. Find out here!



Five and counting! Anna Duggar, 30,and her hubby Josh Duggar, 30, already have five adorable kids at home, but fans have been theorizing that they have another one on the way. However, Anna herself just entirely shot down those rumors on social media. “Not yet,” said Anna, when a fan on Instagram asked if she was currently expecting another child. Ok, so we may have to wait a bit to see this family to grow even more, BUT, she does hope the future will hold yet another baby! “We would be thrilled if God blesses us with more children!” Anna added.

Why the whispers? Fans were entirely convinced that Anna was once again pregnant this past fall, when she wore what appeared to be a maternity dress. She and her hubby posted a congratulatory video to newlyweds John-David Duggar, 28, and Abbie Burnett, 26, but it was Anna’s outfit that had everyone talking! Anna was seen wearing a white dress with a colorful floral pattern that appeared to be masking a possible baby bump. Fans were quick to notice, asking, “Did I miss a pregnancy announcement from them?” and, “Is Anna pregnant?”

While the couple may be mum on the baby news for now, there’s speculation that the couple may have some other big news in the works. The two sparked rumors that they could be returning to reality television. Despite, Josh’s history with porn addiction and infidelity, leading him to be shut out from TLC’s canceling 19 Kids & Counting, some seem to think the couple have dropped hints of a return. When Anna posted an Instagram story, which showed Josh and what looked like a cameraman, the fan theories rolled in, reports In Touch Weekly. Should the rumors ring true, HollywoodLife will keep you posted!