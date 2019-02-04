Andy Cohen has got great news — he’s officially a father! The ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host welcomed his baby boy via a surrogate. Here’s what we know!

Andy Cohen, 50, has been hosting Watch What Happens Live for almost a decade, but he’s stepping into a new role — fatherhood! His baby boy was born with the help of a surrogate on Feb. 4 at 6:35 p.m. PT, according to Andy’s exciting Instagram post, and fans of the Bravo host could not be happier about this exciting news. “WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow. ♥️🌈,” Andy captioned an adorable black and white photo that showed him happily cuddling his new son.

Andy revealed that he was expecting his first child back in December during an episode of his show. “I have always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life. I overshare and I expect everyone tonight to do the same. So tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in about six weeks’ time, I am going to become a father.”

This was met with so much excitement from the audience, but once the noise died down, Andy continued, “Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart my entire life. And though it’s taken most me longer than most to get there, I can’t wait for what I envision to be the most rewarding chapter yet.” When he posted the video to social media, so many celebs started commenting their support of the host and his amazing news.

“You’re gonna be the best daddy out there,” Taylor Lautner, 26, said. “Huge congrats and so much love.” John Mayer, 41, told Andy he loved him five times and Busy Philipps, 39, said, “This is wonderful news!”

And if we thought his announcement was exciting, this is even better. Andy is officially a father, and it’s amazing to see him on the brink of such a thrilling new chapter.