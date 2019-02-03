Zoe Kravitz Brings Some Serious Zen & ASMR To The Super Bowl In Michelob Ultra’s Commercial

Can we please drink a Michelob Ultra with Zoe Kravitz? Watch the actress’ brilliant (and calming) Super Bowl commercial for the beer brand that will legit give you chills!

In chaotic day full of shouting, bright lights, and full-on fan hysteria, Michelob Ultra and Zoe Kravitz were on hand to bring Super Bowl fans a little moment of zen. The beer brand’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl commercial starred the Big Little Lies actress, 30, who dosed us with some heavenly ASMR using her voice and a bottle of Michelob Ultra Pure Gold.

The premise of the commercial, titled “The Pure Experience” is simple: Zoe is sitting near a waterfall with a bottle of Michelob in hand, and two microphones. She whispers, “Let’s all experience something together” and starts tapping on the glass. Did anyone else just get chills? She continues, whispering, “this place; so pure, you can feel it. This beer; so pure, you can taste it. Michelob Ultra Pure Gold. Beer in its organic form. Meanwhile, she’s dragging the bottle on the table. Okay, either the massive pile of wings and pizza we inhaled is kicking in, or this extremely zen commercial is making us want to take a nap. And suddenly, we really want a Michelob Ultra.

This may be news to you, considering the cooler full of alcohol probably at your feet at this very moment, but beer consumption has actually fallen considerably in the United States over the past three years. Michelob is hoping to court those who have shied away from the admittedly unhealthy beverage with their Pure Gold beer, which is made with organic grains and only has 85 calories per bottle. Sold!

We’ve actually already seen an ASMR-inspired Super Bowl commercial today. Cardi B‘s Pepsi ad featured her tapping on a jewel-encrusted Pepsi can with her long nails. Another ASMR commercial, and we’ve officially got the biggest trend of the day!