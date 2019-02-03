World Record Egg Lands New Hulu Show & Admits ‘Pressure’ Of Social Media Is Taking Its Toll

After defeating Kylie Jenner to get the most likes on Instagram, the World Record Egg is feeling the pressure of social media — and opened up all about it for a new Hulu show on Super Bowl day.

The World Record Egg had a big announcement to make on Super Bowl Sunday — it officially teamed up with Hulu to create a brand new series! The first episode, which is just 30 seconds long, dropped after the big game, and featured the Egg opening up about the pressure of social media. “Recently, I’ve started to crack,” the Egg said. “The pressure of social media is getting to me. If you’re struggling too, talk to someone. We got this.” The ad was to promote awareness for MentalHealthAmerica.net, and you’ll have to check it out on Hulu if you want to see for yourself!

The famous egg, which beat Kylie Jenner, 21, for the most likes on a single photo on Instagram, posted a photo of itself with white stitches down the middle, posing as a football, to promote the new Hulu partnership. The World Record Egg had cracks all over it in the photo, which was teased two days ahead of the Super Bowl. “The wait is over [smiling emoji] All will be revealed this Sunday following the Super Bowl,” the egg’s IG account wrote on Instagram. “Watch it first, only on @hulu,” the caption read.

Hulu purchased the 30-second commercial for its surprise partnership with World Record Egg, according to our sister site Variety. However, the streaming giant did not divulge any details about its post-game release. However, Hulu tweeted another teaser about teaming up with the egg on February 1, writing the hashtag, “EggGang”, along with the egg emoji. And, Hulu’s Instagram account has since changed its bio to “Get crackin’”. Leading up to the big reveal, Hulu also held a questionnaire on its Instagram Stories, asking fans to guess what they thought was inside the egg.

The world record egg’s Instagram account has a whopping 10 million followers with only five posts, which are photos of itself from January and February. So, no wonder Hulu wanted to capitalize on the social media popularity of the egg. Not to mention, Hulu most likely had a few extra dollars in the bank to splurge on a reported $10 million 30-second Super Bowl spot. The streaming service has been reported to be cashing in on more subscriptions these days after they recently dropped the monthly cost of its base subscription to $5.99 (from its initial $7.99).