21 Savage Revealed To Be A U.K. Citizen After ICE Arrest & People Are Shocked

After 21 Savage was arrested and detained by ICE on Feb. 3 for being in the U.S. illegally, it was revealed that he’s actually a citizen of the U.K. — and people cannot believe it!

21 Savage fans were left completely confused after it was revealed he’s not a legal United States citizen on Feb. 3. However, it was when the rapper’s real citizenship was exposed that people were truly shocked — he’s actually a United Kingdom national! It’s unclear what country or territory the 26-year-old is from, but a spokesperson for ICE said that his “whole public persona is false.” 21 Savage came to the United States legally at the age of 12 in 2005, but his visa reportedly expired in 2006. He failed to depart at that time, and was arrested on Feb. 3.

Now, he is being held as removal proceedings are figured out, and his lawyer said that the rapper is “working with authorities to clear up any misunderstandings.” Aside from not being a U.S. citizen, 21 Savage was also convicted on felony drug charges in 2014. “ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions,” the ICE spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

Once news broke of 21 Savage’s arrest and citizenship, Twitter flooded with fans sharing hilarious reaction posts to learning that the rapper is from the U.K. “21 Savage when he says he’s in the booth,” one person tweeted, alongside a photo of a classic, red English phone booth. Someone else added, “When 21 Savage said, ‘I got shooters dressed in all red,’ this is what he meant,” alongside a photo of British soldiers dressed in red. OMG!

21 Savage: Don’t come out the house cause the gang outside The Gang: pic.twitter.com/8aZBzFgtII — Giorno (@Baby_Giorno) February 3, 2019

21 savage spotted out this weekend pic.twitter.com/Xy15JFHIlD — Savage The 21st (@British21Savage) February 3, 2019

The timeline for 21 Savage’s court proceedings is unknown at this time. We will continue to update you with any information regarding this shocking story.