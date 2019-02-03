Super Bowl 53: How To Watch The Patriots Take On The Rams, Kickoff Time & More Info

The big game is almost here! The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will go head-to-head in Super Bowl 53, so find out when the game starts, how to watch and more!

When Is The Super Bowl? The biggest game of the 2018-19 NFL season, Super Bowl LIII, takes place on Feb. 3. Tom Brady, 41, will make a historic ninth appearance in the championship game, as he leads the New England Patriots in their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. They face against the Los Angeles Rams, led by a pair of young stars: head coach Sean McVay, 33, and quarterback Jared Goff, 24. Can Tom pick up his sixth NFL championship? Will the Rams do what the Eagles did last year and deny the Patriots the Lombardi trophy? Kickoff time is scheduled for 6:30 PM ET, so fans better tune in to watch.

How can you watch Super Bowl 53 online? Super Bowl 53 is taking place in Atlanta, Georgia at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. CBS has the broadcast rights to the 2019 Super Bowl so CBSSports.com will be the prime streaming portal where to watch the game. You will need a television subscriber account (aka cable or satellite login) in order to watch the game there.

CBS All Access will also have the game, which allows a free week trial (with plans at $5.99/$9.99 per month thereafter.) fuboTV also has a 7-day trial, for those who want to cut the cord. There is also YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV as options for those who don’t want to go the conventional cable/satellite route.

Who is playing the kickoff/halftime shows? Expect ATL to get soulful, as hometown hero Gladys Knight has been tapped to sing the national anthem at the start of the kickoff show. Atlanta natives Chloe X Halle — sisters Chloe Bailey, 20, and Halle Bailey, 18, who you have seen/heard on grown-ish — will sing “America The Beautiful.”

After the first two quarters are done, it’s time for the Pepsi Halftime show. Maroon 5 will play the show, bringing out Atlanta hip-hop icon Big Boi (of Outkast) as well as the current rap king, Travis Scott. Will there be more surprises in store for the show? Probably. Some wonder if Cardi B will appear and perform “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5. Could Andre 3000 show up and give Atlanta the Outkast reunion it wants?

Who’s the favorite to win the Super Bowl? The Patriots, according to FiveThirtyEight. The 11-5 Patriots overcame the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime to win the AFC championship. Meanwhile, the 13-3 rams defeated the equally strong New Orleans Saints (partially due to a blown call) to earn their spot in the Super Bowl. While it seems like Brady’s on his way to a sixth ring, keep in mind that the Philadelphia Eagles were the underdogs going into Super Bowl 52 and we all saw how that happened.

What about the commercials? It’s going to be a celebrity-filled Super Bowl. Kristin Chenoweth, Alex Rodriguez, Charlie Sheen, Cardi B, Lil Jon, Steve Carrell, Luke Wilson, Christina Applegate, Michael Bublé, The Backstreet Boys, Chance The Rapper, Serena Williams, Harrison Ford, Abbi Jacobson, Illana Glazer, Jason Bateman, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Jeff Bridges are just some of the stars that will appear in ads this year.