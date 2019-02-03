Travis Scott Crashes Super Bowl 53 Stage To Rock Halftime, But Fans Flip He Only Performs One Song

Score! Travis Scott lit the stage on fire, literally, at the halftime of Super Bowl 53 with his epic performance. Keep reading for all the details!

Travis Scott, 26, made the world forget about football and the Los Angeles Rams battling the New England Patriots for a few minutes when he took the stage during his Super Bowl 53 performance on Feb. 3rd at the 2019 version of the annual Pepsi Halftime show singing his big hit ‘Sicko Mode’. After being intro’d by the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants, fans began to lose it online because Travis only rocked one song, his hit, ‘Sicko Mode,’ from his latest album, ‘Astroworld.’

“Travis Scott went Sicko Mode then dipped,” @Ryan_Feland tweeted, and then @Panda_Saldana added, “Everyone gave Travis Scott so much sh*t and he only performed for 42 seconds.”

After the big game’s first two, lackluster, 15 minute quarters at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the field was cleared for an insane stage set-up with incredible back-up dancers, pyrotechnics, lasers and everything else you’d expect from the most anticipated performance of the year. Travis was fired onto the stage from what looked like a meteor and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine joined Travis him with his guitar as he ended his appearance the pair danced together. Adam and Maroon 5 headlined the halftime show as Travis along with fellow rapper Big Boi joined in on the fun.

Travis’s performance however was not without controversy. Nick Cannon was openly critical of Travis’s decision to perform for the NFL after the professional football league’s poor handling of Colin Kaepernick for his outspoken political views. Colin was the first NFL player to take a knee and spark a movement that has rocked the sports world. Rapper T.I. also took issue with Travis doing the halftime show and implied to TMZ that Travis was selfish about his decision to perform and, “not down for the culture.” But Travis persevered and delivered unforgettable performance worthy of his stellar year.

After the criticism, Travis revealed that he would perform the halftime show contingent on the NFL joining him in donating a total of $500,000.00 to Dream Corps, a charity organization that fights for social justice. Good job Travis on the performance, your adorable baby, amazing year of music, your philanthropy and good luck at the Grammys!