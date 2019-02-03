Tom Brady Has The Cutest Kids Ever — Watch Their Adorable Moment At Super Bowl 53

Winner! Tom Brady and his kids shared a precious moment after he lead the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl 53 win over the LA Rams. Check it out.

Totes adorbs! Tom Brady, 41, and his kids are all picture perfect. On Feb. 3rd, 2019, after leading his New England Patriots to a record-breaking 6th Super Bowl win, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Atlanta, GA., Tom and his kids shared hugs and kisses. “How could this not motivate you?” Tom asked holding his daughter Vivian, 6, who looks just like her gorgeous mother, Tom’s wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, with whom Tom has 2 of his 3 kids. Tom’s was also joined by his 9 year-old son Benjamin, who gave daddy a big hug as confetti swirled and cameras snapped… what an incredible family moment.

Tom is no stranger to sharing big moments with his family. However, Tom’s first Super Bowl win was back in 2001, also against the Rams, way before his oldest son, John, the 11 year-old whom Tom shares with Bridget Moynahan was even born. Little did Tom know that he would go on to win 2 more Super Bowls in a row, and then 3 more, cementing his spot as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game and beginning a reign in the NFL unlike anything ever seen in the world of professional sports.

Tom’s affection for his kids has raised eyebrows in the past. In 2018, a prolonged kiss with his then 11, year-old son John, was captured by a camera and went viral with fans questioning the appropriate length and placement of father, son kisses. But the silly controversy has clearly done nothing to slow down this tight-knit family or the greatest quarterback of all time. We salute you Tom and your incredible family!