Todd Gurley Determined To ‘Shut Up Haters’ By Bringing Home A Super Bowl Win For LA Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is ready to prove all his haters wrong and take home the big trophy on Feb. 3 at Super Bowl 53, where his team will compete against the New England Patriots.

Football running back, Todd Gurley, 24, is gearing up for Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3 and he’s ready to be declared the big winner. The Los Angeles Rams player will compete with his team against five-time Super Bowl champs New England Patriots, and although he’s recently faced a lot of criticism and doubt from haters due to admittedly playing poorly at some points this season, the athlete wants this to be his year.

“Todd is determined to shut up all his haters and doubters by having a huge Super Bowl game,” an NFL insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He wants to carry the ball a lot, put up a ton of yards, and he hopes to even get in the end zone during the big game. Todd feels rested, excited, healthy and strong… he is ready to go for the Super Bowl.”

Todd’s readiness is impressive considering what he’s had to deal with this season. He struggled with left knee inflammation and it led to him taking the final two weeks of the regular season off to get some rest. He also had two dropped passes and a total of five touches in the LA Rams’ last game against the New Orleans Saints. During the game, he was mostly on the sidelines stretching and using an exercise bike, causing some football fans to think he may not be ready to compete for the biggest football championship of the year.

“After struggling with injuries and having a weak impact on the Rams’ last win against the Saints, Todd is determined to come back stronger than ever and deliver big numbers to help contribute to his Rams team and beat Tom [Brady] and the Patriots for a Super Bowl championship,” the source explained.

Super Bowl 53 will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Feb. 3.