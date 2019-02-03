‘The World’s Best’ Recap: Faith Hill Cries During Violinist’s Amazing Premiere Performance
‘The World’s Best’ debuted after the Super Bowl, and the first acts were absolutely astonishing. One performance even brought Faith Hill to tears. Read our premiere recap now!
The World’s Best is kicking off with its first audition round right after the Super Bowl. The first acts will compete to make it through to the battle round. The judges — Drew Barrymore, RuPaul, and Faith Hill — can give up to 50 points each, and the rest of the points are left to the international judges. The acts must earn 75 points to make it to the battle round. If they don’t, they go home.
The first act up during the premiere is Kukkiwon, a group of martial artists from South Korea. These boys literally fly through the air to show off their skills. Host James Corden attempts to participate, but he’s no match for Kukkiwon. “My heart wanted to jump out of my chest,” RuPaul says. Faith raves that she “never got bored” and the performance was “one of the greatest things I have ever seen in my life.” The American judges give them a 49 average score, and every single international expert gives Kukkiwon a yes vote! The group racks up 99 votes total!
Next up are The TNT Boys from the Philippines. The trio’s performance is absolutely sensational. Drew gushes that they “possess a gift. You’re just that good. The TNT Boys get an average score of 49 from the judges. The international judges help the trio get a 99 total score. They’re moving on!