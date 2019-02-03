‘The Twilight Zone’ Teaser Trailer: Jordan Peele Takes ‘CBS Off The Air’ In Exciting Promo

Are you ready to go back to ‘The Twilight Zone’? Well, you better get ready. A new teaser for the reboot of iconic series was released during Super Bowl 53. Watch now!

Doesn’t it feel good to hear that legendary music again? The Twilight Zone reboot series will premiere April 1, and CBS All Access gave us a glimpse at what to expect from Jordan Peele’s series during Super Bowl 53. At first, you thought you were watching the game again after a set of commercials. Suddenly, the game blacked out and the words “CBS is off the air” flashed on the screen. Next, the entire stadium was cleared out and completely empty — except for Jordan. “When the truth is not the truth, what dimension are you even in?” Jordan says before opening and walking through the legendary Twilight Zone door.

Jordan will host and narrate the series and additional cast members include Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, and Steven Yeun. The reboot show will debut with two episodes. After the premiere, new episodes of The Twilight Zone will be released weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers. Jordan admitted to our sister site Variety that he was a little hesitant to take on the iconic series initially. “I was terrified,” Jordan said. “Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling [creator and host]. So I stepped away from it. And then several months later I got another call.” The original series ran from 1959 until 1964 and became a worldwide phenomenon.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele says. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

The Oscar winner has quickly become the new leader of the horror genre after the incredible success of Get Out. Jordan won the Academy Award in 2018 for Best Original Screenplay. In addition to The Twilight Zone in April 2019, Jordan also has a new horror movie called Us coming out in March 2019 that stars Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o. Jordan is taking over the entertainment industry, and we are so here for it!