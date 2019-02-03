This is the wake-up call we all needed. ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ unveiled its first look at season 3 during the Super Bowl. June warns America to ‘wake up’ in the intense trailer. Watch now!

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 will debut in 2019, and Hulu revealed its first teaser during the 2019 Super Bowl. The trailer uses President Ronald Reagan’s “Morning In America” campaign ad from 1984 to tease the new season. The trailer gives all-new glimpses of season 3, including June back in her red cloak. However, June isn’t done fighting. Not by a long shot. Elisabeth Moss’s character warns in the final moments of the trailer, “Wake up, America. Morning’s over.'” One person noticeably absent from the Super Bowl trailer? Aunt Lydia! She’s going to need a minute to recover after being nearly killed by Emily!

The third season will feature “themes of optimism, hope and renewal as characters attempt to take a stand against Gilead,” according to Hulu. The official synopsis reads: “Season Three of The Handmaid’s Tale is driven by June’s resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds. Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: ‘Blessed be the fight.'”

The season 2 finale ended with June staying behind in Gilead to stay close to her daughter, Hannah. Emily took June’s infant daughter and left for Canada. During the brief trailer, there was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of Emily with the little one. The show also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella, and more. Former Law & Order: SVU star Christopher Meloni and The Haunting of Hill House star Elizabeth Reaser are joining the cast as Commander Winslow and Mrs. Winslow. The character of Mrs. Winslow will become a friend and inspiration to Serena Joy.