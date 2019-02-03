Chrissy Teigen & More Celebs Rocking Hot Outfits That Are Perfect Inspo For Your Super Bowl Party Look

Still not sure what to wear to your Super Bowl party? Have no fear – we have some last minute celeb style inspo for you! See the pics!

February crept up on us, so if you’re like me, you have no idea what you’re going to wear to watch Super Bowl 53 with all of your friends later today, Feb. 3. But don’t worry – there’s still time to figure it out. We rounded up some looks worn by celebrities that will make the perfect last minute outfits for any SB bash, no matter which team you’re rooting for!

One of the easiest ensembles to throw together is a team jersey with a pair of jeans. Chrissy Teigen made this outfit look super chic by pairing her black jersey with skinny jeans and point-toe black heels. Simple, but effortlessly cute! If you’re rooting for the New England Patriots, throw on a pair of red or white shoes if you have them – and gold if you’re more of a Los Angeles Rams fan. Blue or black booties will work for either side though!

But if you don’t have a jersey, there are other ways to look like you put some effort into your Super Bowl party outfit. Ashley Graham recently rocked a cropped drawstring jacket with lace-up black jeans. Turning a windbreaker into a shirt is a great way to look ~sporty~ and will go nicely with tight jeans or leggings.

Repping your team colors is all you need to really pull this look off though. If you’re a Rams fan, you should turn to Hailey Baldwin for inspo. She recently wore a blue graphic t-shirt with bright yellow pants. The look is casual, comfy, and color-coordinated. But if you’re rooting for the Pats, Olivia Culpo‘s your girl. She was spotted in a red crop top with blue jeans and matching red leather booties. Check out the gallery above for more Super Bowl party outfit inspo!