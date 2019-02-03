Tom Brady & Patriots Beat Rams To Win Super Bowl 53, Maroon 5 Rocks Halftime & More Highlights

The New England Patriots just won Super Bowl 53. That’s not all that went down – from Travis Scott crashing Maroon 5’s Halftime show and more, see all the best moments from this night.

It’s always a party when the Super Bowl comes to town, and the 2019 edition of the NFL’s biggest game was no exception. The Dirty South got a case of football fever, as Tom Brady, 41, and the New England Patriots faced Jared Goff, 24, and the Los Angeles Rams competed in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3. Though both teams had been dominant in their respective conferences all year long, only one could take home the Lombardi trophy. As the final whistle blew, it was 13-3, with the Patriots handing Brady his sixth Super Bowl ring!

The game started off as a defensive showdown. The Patriots led the Rams at the end of the first half with the score of 3-0. It was the second-lowest scoring first half of a Super Bowl since Super Bowl 9. Following the Halftime show, the offense…barely came alive in the third. The Rams kicked a field goal in the third to tie it up, 3-3, which was something. The teams went into the fourth 3-3, as fans wondered if this would be the lowest scoring football since the Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Redskins, 14-7, in Super Bowl VII. The first touchdown didn’t come until 7:00 minutes were left in the fourth, which put the Patriots up 10-3. The Rams seemed to wake up after that, but an interception by New England’s Stephon Gilmore practically the final nail in the Rams’ coffin. A field goal, kicked with 1:12 left in the game, put the Pats up 13-3 and that was that. Lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.

Of course, there’s more to the Super Bowl than just football. There’s also the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime show! Though many were not thrilled that Maroon 5 was picked to play the show, as the game took place in Atlanta, one of the biggest cities when it comes to hip-hop, the ATL was in the house, courtesy of southern hip-hop icon, Big Boi, of Outkast. The current king of rap was also out on the field, as Travis Scott took a break from his “ASTROWORLD – WISH YOU WERE HERE” Tour to play the game. After Travis arrived via comet (after getting introduced by Squidward of SpongeBob SquarePants) Travis cranked up the temperature in Atlanta, but if there was anyone who made a cooler entrance, it was Big Bo. The Outkast rapper rode onto the field in the back of a Cadillac, all while rockin’ a fur coat. Despite all this swagger, the halftime show fell a bit flat for some.

On top of that, there were also the many, many, many star-filled commercials that aired during the big game. Cardi B, Lil Jon, and Steve Carrell all said how Pepsi was “more than okay,” or in the case of Cardi, “more than okurrrr.” Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges reprised their most famous roles – that of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex In The City and The Dude from The Big Lebowski – respectively for a game-changing Stella Artois spot. Chance The Rapper joined the Backstreet Boys in a way to add some spice to Doritos. Oh, and Sarah Michelle Gellar returned to the horror genre. No, she wasn’t committing to a Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot or starring in another sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer. No, she just was chased by a masked killer in a terrifyingly funny Olay commercial.

That pretty much wraps up Super Bowl 53. Check out the rest of the highlights in the gallery above. Also, get ready to possibly see Tom back here in a year. The man many consider to be the greatest quarterback of all time was not planning to retire following this game, no matter what the outcome. “He is ready to keep on playing for a few more years,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com weeks ahead of the game, and Tom confirmed this in an interview with ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, per Washington Post, right before the Super Bowl. “There’s zero [chance of him retiring]. I’ve said that for a long time. I feel like I’m asked that a lot and I feel like I repeat the same answer, but no one wants to believe me.” So, see you again next year, Tom?