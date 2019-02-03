‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Makes Too Brief A Cameo In Super Bowl Halftime Show & Fans Are Bummed

Who lives in a pineapple and just BARELY appeared in the Super Bowl 53 Halftime show? ‘SpongeBob SquarePants!’ And fans are mad.

1.2 million SpongeBob SquarePants fans got their wish on Feb. 3 — well, sorta. After demanding that Maroon 5 somehow incorporate David Glen Eisley’s “Sweet Victory,” a tune famously featured in an episode of SpongeBob, into the Super Bowl 53 Halftime Show, they all watched on the edge of their seats to see if they would do it. Well, SpongeBob did appear…but if you blinked, you missed it. Squidward did show up during the Halftime show, only to introduce Travis Scott. And that was it.

“I hoped that this was going to be good, guess I was wrong #PepsiHalftime #SpongeBob,” tweeted @joshuagrau8. “Yo adam lavine needs to get the f*ck off the stage and bring back everyone else besides him. SPONGEBOB SWEET VICTORY CMON. the clip was good BUT DONT FALL SHORT PLS” “Why were the 5 seconds of SpongeBob the best part of this halftime show … ” added another. While there were some people who were happy to see SpongeBob introduce Travis’s “Sicko Mode,” more were hoping to actually hear “Sweet Victory.”

For those who have no idea what’s going on: Sweet Victory” was created by David Glen Eisley, 66, in 1988 but was made famous for a whole new generation in 2001 when it was featured on the “Band Geeks” episode of SpongeBob SquarePants. Squidward recruits SpongeBob, Patrick, Mr. Krabs and the rest of the crew from Bikini Bottom to perform at the halftime show of the Bubble Bowl. While it seems like these underwater misfits are about to make a musical mess, they pull it together at the last second to perform the rock ballad to the delight of all the fans (and to the dismay of Squidward’s rival, Squilliam.)

Travis Scott adds Spongebob into the #SBLlll halftime show 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4PnNOQD9dI — FootBasket.com (@FootBasketcom) February 4, 2019

Spongebob tribute lasted all of 5 seconds pic.twitter.com/tIKX4tRz3g — Carter Spatara (@carter_spatara) February 4, 2019

So, how did it wind up here in Super Bowl 53’s Halftime show? Following the death of SpongeBob creator, Stephen Hillenburg, in 2018, fans began online petition campaigns to have the NFL include the song in the halftime extravaganza. Over 1.2 million fans signed one petition, and while these online efforts usually end up going nowhere, Maroon 5 hinted that they were going to make all these fans’ dream come true. Maroon 5 included a shot of SpongeBob, briefly, in their halftime preview video. Roger Bumpass, the voice actor who plays Squidward, reportedly announced in a private Facebook post (per Mashable) that he was going to be part of the big game. “To all SpongeBob fans!!! Tune into the Super Bowl because Squidward gets to introduce the halftime entertainment!!!!”

If that wasn’t enough, WDEF reporters Angela Moryan and Jamal Williams let the “sponge” out of the bag, per Yahoo! Sports. The Atlanta-based reporters tweeted images of the screens inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (where Super Bowl 53 is taking place) that showed clips of the Bikini Bottom gang in their band uniforms from the “Band Geeks” episode. “CONFIRMED: @JWilliamsWDEF and I can verify that #SpongeBob WILL BE USED during the Pepsi Halftime Show! We can hear @maroon5 practicing right now,” Angela tweeted, though she didn’t say if the band was going to play “Sweet Victory” or not. Apparently, not. Sorry, SpongeBob fans.