‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark’ Teasers: Jangly Man & More Return To Make You Scream

Get ready to jump out of your skin! ‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark’ unveiled 4 teasers — yes, really — during the Super Bowl, and all of them were absolutely terrifying. This is the stuff of nightmares!

The terrifying children’s book series, Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, is getting the movie treatment. The movie will hit theaters on Aug. 9, 2019. The four teasers released during the Super Bowl focused on some of scariest stories in the book series — Jangly Man, Red Spot, Pale Lady, and The Big Toe.

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town. The book series made us all sleep with a light on, and the movie is going to make us do the exact same thing. The trailer is straight-up scary! The movie stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur, and Natalie Ganzhorn.

The first poster was released just days before the Super Bowl. A terrifying scarecrow takes center stage. If you are a fan of the books, you’ll know that this scarecrow is none other than Harold from one of the short stories. The first trailer also gave us glimpses at the other scary stories the movie will bring to life.

Guillermo del Toro, the Oscar winning director of The Shape of Water, co-wrote and produced the film. Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark was originally a series of three children’s books written by Alvin Schwartz. The first book was published in 1981, and the third was published in 1991. We didn’t think it was possible for these stories to get even scarier, but the movie has managed to do so!