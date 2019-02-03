Salma Hayek, 52, Proudly Shows Off Gray Hairs In Gorgeous Makeup-Free Selfie

Even though Salma Hayek looks far younger than her 52 years, even SHE has seen the physical effects of aging — but she’s not ashamed! Check out a pic of the actress showing off her gray hairs here.

Salma Hayek is not afraid to keep it real on Instagram, and she was at it again when she posted a completely natural, un-retouched photo of herself on Feb. 3. In the gorgeous, makeup-free photo, Salma proudly shows off her natural hair, which features some gray strands amidst her pretty brunette locks. “#Proud of my white hair,” she captioned the photo. The pic was taken outside, and Salma is absolutely glowing while flashing a carefree smile for the camera. Um, can we talk about how absolutely amazing she looks?!

Quite often, Salma shares gorgeous photos of herself in bathing suits and bikinis on Instagram, making it impossible to believe she’s 52 years old. Even with the gray hairs visible in this new pic, Salma looks much more youthful than her age, and we’re dying to know her secrets! Salma has almost 9 million followers on the social media site, and she definitely is an inspiration to those who might not feel comfortable with posting vulnerable pics or messages.

Of course, the 52-year-old received major support in the comments section of her gray hair pic, with many raving over how they hope to even look “half as good” as she does when they’re her age. “You’ve earned [the white hair],” someone joked. “They’re experience strands!” Someone else gushed, “You’re freaking gorgeous. I’d date you in a heartbeat.”

If you’re not following Salma on Instagram yet, you might as well start…because she puts up some pretty great content! She’ll certainly continue to be an inspiration to us!