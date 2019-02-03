Nicki Minaj Goes Topless & Posts Steamy Comment About Having Wild Sex With Kenneth Petty

Despite recently taking a bit of a social media hiatus, Nicki Minaj is back and better than ever — and she totally made a statement with a super sexy pic posted on Feb. 3. Check it out here!

Nicki Minaj is back on her Instagram game, and she looks absolutely sizzling in this new photo! The rapper took to the social media site on Super Bowl Sunday to share a photo of herself in a fitting, and she’s completely topless in the pic. For the photo, Nicki is wearing tights and a tight, nude corset, but nothing on top just yet. Don’t worry — she’s covering up her chest to avoid being too NSFW, but there’s certainly still a lot of skin on display.

And if the photo wasn’t sexy enough, Nicki also added an extremely steamy caption, that certainly seems to be directed at her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty. The message, which is lyrics from her song “Barbie Drip,” reads, “Drip too hard. Got his d*k 2 hard. He gon f*** around and drown off this [wave emoji].” DAMN! Still, despite the super sexy message, Nicki recently made it clear that her relationship with Kenneth is about much more than just sex. She’s actually known him for years, and they recently reconnected and got involved romantically at the end of 2018.

During her Queen Radio interview on Feb. 2, Nicki explained that she finds a “different level of passion and friendship” with Kenneth than she’s ever had before. “There’s a different level of nurturing,” she admitted. “He always knows what to say to make me feel empowered. I’m happy and healthy.”

When Nicki and Kenneth’s relationship first went public, she was highly criticized because of his questionable past — Kenneth has a bit of a criminal history, and has been arrested 12 times over the years! However, Nicki has stood by him despite all the hate, and made it clear that all of the trouble is in his past, not his present. Clearly, Nicki is extremely happy — and that’s what’s important, right?!