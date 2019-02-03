Maroon 5 Halftime Performance: Adam Levine Strips, Travis Scott Shines, & More Moments

Despite all the controversy that led up to the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show, Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi still delivered an unforgettable performance. Here’s our recap of the best moments!

Sure, Maroon 5 reportedly had a difficult time securing guests for its Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show, but the struggle wasn’t apparent on stage today, Feb. 3. Especially when Adam Levine got half naked. The seven-man band, led by Adam, gave an epic performance inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium along with guests Travis Scott and Big Boi on Feb. 3! Before we redirect our attention to the game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, we’re breaking down the highlights of the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show.

First of all, after Maroon 5 performed a few of their hit songs, a tribute to Spongebob Squarepants creator, Stephen Hillenburg, was presented on screen since he passed away on Nov. 26, 2018 and over 1.1 million signatures demanded one leading up to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the tribute that fans wanted. It was more of a cameo than anything else.

Anyway, after that, Travis emerged on stage surrounded by flames. And if you thought “SICKO MODE” was a bop in your car, imagine what it was like blasting in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The whole crowd popped off as Travis transitioned the show from pop to rap, and he even jumped in the audience once he was done. It was totally epic!

The show then circled back to Maroon 5 as Adam belted out the lyrics to “Girls Like You”. Sadly, Cardi B was not around to do her part, but we still enjoyed the performance nonetheless. And after that song, Maroon 5 moved to “She Will Be Loved”, while sky lanterns rose into the sky to spell out “One Love”.

The coolest thing about the #PepsiHalftime show is this part and Adam Levine sounded horrible smh 😄 pic.twitter.com/oYg1VJ7kxk — HeartlessNJ (@HeartlessNJ) February 4, 2019

With all that happened above, we were still kept on the edge of our seats when Big Boi rolled out in a convertible while wearing a giant fur coat. He sang Outkast‘s “I Like The Way You Move” while Adam Levine sang backup. Then, Maroon 5 finished up the performance with “Moves Like Jagger” and Adam got topless — woohoo! Honestly, him going shirtless was our favorite moment of the night. But to relive the entire halftime show, watch the video above and click through our photo gallery.