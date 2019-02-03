Luke Wilson Gets A Little Too Up Close & Personal In Colgate’s Hilarious Super Bowl 53 Ad

When you’re a close talker like Luke Wilson, you can’t afford to have bad breath. Thankfully, the ‘Royal Tenenbaums’ star has the confidence he needs thanks to Colgate, as seen in the toothpaste’s Super Bowl ad.

Now, who wouldn’t want to get up close with Luke Wilson? Well, the good-looking 47-year-old actor does get a little too close to some in Colgate’s Super Bowl commercial. The ad, airing during the Feb. 3 game, starts off with the Idiocracy star’s face RIGHT next to the camera. “I’m a close talker, so I was excited for all new Colgate Total,” he says, holding up a box of the toothpaste. Over the next thirty seconds, Luke demonstrates that he has no understanding of the term “personal space” by extolling the many virtues of the toothpaste (“strengthens teeth, kills germs through my whole mouth”) to everyone in this office environment.

The spot ends with Luke bothering a beleaguered delivery person, saying that there’s “no such thing as too close.” We’ll have to agree to disagree here. Still, not everyone in the spot was dismayed about having a Wilson brother inches away from their face. One, a “Mr. Lee,” remarks that they “like your confidence” to Luke. So, win/win?

“You know the way it is these days, the commercials are like movies,” Luke said while EXCLUSIVELY talking to HollywoodLife.com. ”People talk about the [Super Bowl] commercials more than the game a lot of the time now. The commercials bring in people that wouldn’t normally watch a football game — or even the Super Bowl. They watch it to see these commercials so in a way, it’s like a movie opening where you really want people to think it’s funny and to like it. And then, on top of that, you definitely want the idea of Colgate Total to kind of get across, where people see what a good product it is.

“I get nervous. There are so many factors involved there’s the director that I really like Bryan [Buckley],” Luke tells HollywoodLife.com. “So, I want it to do well for him… For me personally I definitely want it to be funny, that’s why they hired me I think. And to me that’s one of the things that helps me try to relax and do a good job is to just think of it like I’m doing a Saturday Night Live skit, where you’ve got to make it funny and get the point of the product across at the same time.” No worries there, Luke. You managed to make people smile — and make sure their breath smells minty fresh.