Liam Page, 25 & Naomi Campbell, 48, Dating & The Romance is ‘Mind Blowing,’ Says New Report

That escalated quickly! Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell have wasted no time and are reportedly dating! Find out details about their relationship inside.

Their romance has been heating up! “Strip That Down” singer Liam Payne, 25, and supermodel Naomi Campbell, 48, have moved beyond just an Instagram flirtation and have been seeing each other for months, according to a new report in The Sun!

Apparently, Liam has been “head over heels” over Naomi, and “he can’t believe his luck” a source told the British magazine. We don’t blame him – Naomi is definitely a catch! The mag reported the two have been seeing each other in New York City and London. One of their dates in London included a night out at the famous O2 Arena for a Davido Adeleke show! That date night included PDA like Liam guiding Naomi by holding her back! We love that they’re comfortable displaying affection while out and about already.

“They are definitely an item and have been seeing a lot of each other,” a source told The Sun. “Liam thinks she’s amazing and beautiful, and has said their intimate time together has been mind-blowing. He seems really into her and acting like he can’t believe his luck.”

In addition to clearly being attracted to one another, their relationship could be beneficial for them professionally! Liam has benefitted from Naomi’s modeling connections, introducing him to influential power-players in the fashion industry. They seemingly connected initially through Instagram in mid-January by leaving flirty comments on one another’s photos, but things have obviously progressed in their relationship since then! Plus, that could’ve just been their way of going more public – they could’ve kept their blossoming relationship hidden from the public before that.

The One Direction star was formerly with 35-year-old Cheryl Cole, who judged The X Factor when Liam was 17 years old, and the two share a child together, one-year-old Bear. Prior to that, Liam was with Sophia Smith, 24, and dancer Danielle Peazer, 30.

We’re excited to see this relationship develop even further, and hope they’ll make things red-carpet official soon, too! We’re a big fan of this pair, and hope they’re happy together!