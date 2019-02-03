Kylie Jenner Will ‘Definitely’ Be Next KarJenner To Get Pregnant: She & Travis ‘Ready’ For Baby #2

Kylie Jenner is eager to have more children with boyfriend Travis Scott as soon as possible, and it could lead to her getting pregnant again as soon as this year.

Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 26, could be welcoming baby number two quicker than we think! The mother and father to one-year-old Stormi Webster, are both eager to have more children, and it turns out they’re feeling more ready now than ever before. “Kylie and Travis are more ready than ever for baby #2,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s heavily been on Kylie’s mind since the summer. She loves Stormi more than anything and was born to be a mom and knows it. Motherhood makes Kylie feel complete. Kylie feels it’s very important to have alone time with Travis, however, she is a very hands on mom.”

Kylie does get help with Stormi and on occasion, she travels without her, but she feels she doesn’t go away enough to not want another little tot around. “Though she does rely on nannies for help, she still is usually home or just leaves briefly,” the source continued. “Kylie is so protective of Stormi and never leaves her for longer than a night or two. She has always been adult and mature for her age, but Stormi has brought it out even more so in her and she will definitely be the next KarJenner to be pregnant. That is definitely the plan in 2019 and friends would be shocked if she and Travis were not pregnant sooner than later. Now that Stormi is 1, she is more ready than ever. She would love to have kids close in age just like she and Kendall [Jenner] were growing up.”

Kylie hinted at her desire to have another baby when she took to Instagram on Feb. 2 to post a cuddling photo with Travis. “Baby #2?” she captioned the sweet pic. Fans immediately suspected she was pregnant again but she set the record straight when she denied it in a direct response someone asking if she was. From what it sounds like, though, that denial may turn into confirmation soon and we can’t wait!