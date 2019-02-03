Kylie Jenner: Why She’s Totally Fine With Family Not Joining Her To Support Travis Scott At Super Bowl

The Kardashian family stayed back in L.A. instead of joining Kylie Jenner in Atlanta to support Travis Scott at the Super Bowl — but she’s not mad about it! Here’s why.

Kylie Jenner, 21, will be proudly watching her man, Travis Scott, take the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 3, but her family members won’t be by her side. On the day of the big game, various Kardashian family members, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, posted videos and pics to Instagram that confirmed they’re in Los Angeles, not Atlanta, where the Super Bowl is taking place. However, Kylie is not mad that her famous family won’t be in attendance to show their support.

“Kylie didn’t want to be gone for more than one night anyway, so she’s fine with the fact that none of her sisters accompanied her,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie decided to go out with friends and enjoy herself on Saturday night, which is something she doesn’t normally do, as she does not like to leave [daughter] Stormi for too long. Because she was in and out, and her plan is to leave as soon as Travis is done performing, she didn’t ask anyone but her friends to join her. It’s a lot for her sisters to travel and leave their families for that short of a time. It’s a non-issue.”

Ahead of the game, Kylie posted a photo of herself and Travis to Instagram with the teasing caption, “Baby #2?” Fans immediately freaked that she was announcing a second pregnancy, as she confirmed Stormi’s birth on the Super Bowl last year. However, Kylie took to the comments section of her photo to confirm that she’s absolutely not pregnant….yet.

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, though, the beauty mogul is more than ready for a second baby, and will likely be the next KarJenner to get pregnant. “It’s heavily been on [her] mind since the summer,” our insider said. “She loves Stormi more than anything and was born to be a mom. Motherhood makes Kylie feel complete.”