Kylie Jenner Asks Travis Scott For ‘Baby #2’ As They Cuddle In ATL Before Super Bowl

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Feb. 2 to post an adorable pic of herself cuddling with boyfriend Travis Scott, and her caption for the snapshot had many people wondering if she’s ready to have another baby with the rapper!

Kylie Jenner, 21, hinted that she may be ready to become a mama-of-two when she boldly captioned a cuddling Instagram pic with Travis Scott, 26, on Feb. 2. “Baby #2?” Kylie’s caption read, initially leaving many people wondering if she was already pregnant. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made sure to set the record straight, though, when she answered a fan who asked her straight up. “Are you pregnant?” the fan asked. “no lol,” Kylie’s response read.

Although she didn’t go into detail about the caption, it seems like Kylie, who shares one-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis, was expressing her desires for another bundle of joy and asking her main man about it. She could have also been joking that Travis was like her “baby #2”, as another fan pointed out. Either way, we wouldn’t be surprised if the lovebirds wanted to expand their family since they seem more in love than ever.

Kylie’s questionable pic comes one day before Travis is set to hit the stage at the Super Bowl 53 Halftime Show in Atlanta, GA on Feb. 3. The huge gig will allow the Astroworld creator to show all of America and beyond his impressive talent, and Kylie will be there to support him every step of the way. “Kylie couldn’t be more excited to see Travis perform during the Super Bowl halftime show,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, previously. “She’s incredibly proud of how far Travis has come in his career in such a short amount of time, and knows he’s capable of even more success in his future. Kylie knows what a huge fan base Travis already has, but she’s thrilled that the whole world will be able to see how talented he really is at the Super Bowl. She can’t wait for Travis to showcase his music on such an iconic platform like the Super Bowl stage. She’s counting down the minutes until Sunday’s game.”

We’re counting down those minutes as well. We can’t wait to see what Travis has in store for America’s biggest live sporting event. If his massive tour was any indication, he’s definitely going to impress!