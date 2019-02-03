Kristin Chenoweth Commentates During The Super Bowl’s Weirdest Ad For Avocados From Mexico

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl if Avocados From Mexico didn’t make an ad that was weird AF. After teasing the spot with Kristin Chenoweth and a trio of adorable dogs, the real ad featured a ‘human show.’ What?

When the Super Bowl rolls around, there are some things that are practically a given: there will be some questionable calls; Tom Brady, on the 99% chance that the Patriots made the big game, does something frustratingly awesome; and Avocados From Mexico will be as extra as they can be with their commercial. After having aliens, Jon Lovitz’ secret society and Chris Elliott’s doomsday domes sell avocados, the brand went with Kristin Chenoweth, 50, and dogs for this year’s ad.

Actually, it featured a ‘human show,’ as it turns out dogs were training humans to “sit,” “shake” and “stay” by rewarding them with – you guessed it – Avocados From Mexico. When one human couldn’t resist the appeal of guacamole, they wound up in “the penalty cone.” The 60-second version showed the winner of the dog show took home a guacamole-filled trophy. That’s…totally worth it.

“We wanted to come up with someone that is not only our first female face but someone that really, really works for the concept, because we wanted this to have the same humor, the same lighthearted idea that we’ve had,” says Alvaro Luque, president, Avocados From Mexico, per AdAge.

There was early speculation that Kristin would not be the star of the ad – a fakeout, if you will – since Jon Lovitz and Chris Elliott were featured in teasers for their respective commercials in 2017 and 2018, but where nowhere to be seen in the final ads. However, being that she was AFM’s first female star, she was front and center for this spot. “[Avocados From Mexico] have a particular kind of light-hearted, inclusive approach to humor that I think it works for the brand and it works for the Super Bowl,” says Jeff Adkins, managing director of Energy BBDO, who made the ad “We were just trying to dial in on it as best we could.”

AFM also plans to run its teasers with Kristin during Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XV. The first teaser has the Broadway star trying to get the three dogs to harmonize. The second teaser had the four take in some “fine art,” looking at a painting of Humans Playing Poker. “It’s true,” Kristin said, “humans would do anything for Avocados From Mexico. No judgement. It was the 80s.”