Kitten Bowl 2019: See The Fur-midable Players Who Are Not Kitten Around This Year

Calling all cat lovers! The most talented ‘athletes’ in the feline world are coming together at long last to compete at the Kitten Bowl! Check out these pics of the cuties hitting the gridiron on Super Bowl Sunday.

Sorry, Maroon 5 and Travis Scott. The Kitten Bowl is the show to watch on Super Bowl Sunday! The Kitten Bowl is exactly what it sounds like: teams of itty little fluffs competing in a tiny stadium to win our hearts and a trophy. The annual event is for a brilliant cause, helping each and every one of the blessed furry angels get adopted, or fostered, by a loving home. They come from shelters all across the United States for their moments of glory, and hopefully lifetimes of happiness. Read: bellies full of snacks and tons of scratches. The Kitten Bowl is hosted this year by Beth Stern, who runs the famed North Shore Animal League America in Long Island, New York!

And sure, we’ll see stars like Gisele Bundchen, Kylie Jenner, and (maybe?) Kim Kardashian cheering the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on from the bleachers at the Super Bowl. But the Kitten Bowl has its celebrity fans, too! Well, duh — it’s a bunch of kittens pretending to play football. On hand to help Beth with the bowl will be stars Dean Cain, Rodney Peete, Rashad Jennings, and Boomer Esiason. How fun! The real celebrities, at least in our mushy hearts, are the perfect babies competing this year. See the full roster HERE!

For sneak peek pics at this year’s Kitten Bowl, scroll through our gallery above. We have action shots, and not-so active ones, from the 2019 game. While we think they’re all winners, may the best kitten win!

The Kitten Bowl airs Sunday, February 3 at 2:00pm ET on the Hallmark Channel. Don’t miss it!